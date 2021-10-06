DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $39.09

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.09, but opened at $37.01. DMC Global shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 1,051 shares changing hands.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

