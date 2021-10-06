DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $39.09

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.09, but opened at $37.01. DMC Global shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 1,051 shares changing hands.
BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.