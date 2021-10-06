DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

