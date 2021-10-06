Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Docebo by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $21,445,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.73. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.