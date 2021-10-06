DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) vs. Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A DraftKings -118.88% -55.33% -34.11%

This table compares Gambling.com Group and DraftKings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.31 $15.15 million N/A N/A DraftKings $614.53 million 32.35 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -17.86

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gambling.com Group and DraftKings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 DraftKings 0 4 20 0 2.83

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. DraftKings has a consensus target price of $69.71, suggesting a potential upside of 41.43%. Given DraftKings’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DraftKings beats Gambling.com Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites and direct app downloads, as well as direct-to-consumer digital platforms, such as the Apple App store and the Google Play store. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

