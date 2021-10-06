Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $17.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DREUF remained flat at $$12.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

