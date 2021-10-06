DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.10 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMDS traded down GBX 12.02 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 390.48 ($5.10). 2,487,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 426.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09).
In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
