Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

