DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.7% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. 207,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

