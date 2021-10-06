Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
