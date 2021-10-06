Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

