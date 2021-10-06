EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 263,026 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 263,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 95.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

BKD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 124,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

