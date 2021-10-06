EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Cowen worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,847.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COWN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

