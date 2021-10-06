EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 619,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,116 shares of company stock worth $838,405 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

IDYA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 11,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

