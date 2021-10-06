EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 79,359 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,930. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

