EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 76,859 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.23% of Clarus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,028. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $906.85 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

