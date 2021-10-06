EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

SPT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. 18,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -250.76 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,645 shares of company stock valued at $19,393,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.