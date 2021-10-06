EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $12,061,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 307.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Olin stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,183. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

