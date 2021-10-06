EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the second quarter worth about $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the second quarter worth about $23,695,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $15,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 30,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

