EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,413 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,446,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $22,293,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. 5,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.72. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

