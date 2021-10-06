Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

