Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.