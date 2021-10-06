EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

