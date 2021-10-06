Electricité de France’s (ECIFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 12,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Electricité de France has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.