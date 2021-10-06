Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,912. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

