Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.38

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 31013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

