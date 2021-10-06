Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

