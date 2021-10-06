Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,625 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,570,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 546,563 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 291,980 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

