Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $58,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.