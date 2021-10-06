Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

