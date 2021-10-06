Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

