EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,956.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBBF. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

EQBBF stock remained flat at $$40.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

