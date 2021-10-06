EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 4.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 73,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,900,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in EQT by 589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 522,780 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

