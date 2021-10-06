Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past six quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

NYSE EFX traded down $5.24 on Monday, reaching $253.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.76 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.