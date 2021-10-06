Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $755.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $832.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.46. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

