Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.20% of First Western Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 7,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,105. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

