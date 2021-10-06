Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.24% of PaySign as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PaySign during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PaySign by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 215.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 206.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

