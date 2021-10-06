Ergoteles LLC Invests $391,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HWC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,989. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.