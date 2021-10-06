Ergoteles LLC Invests $430,000 in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,385. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

