Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 12,685 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,870. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.