Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $152.75. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,242. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.