Ergoteles LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 323.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 319,397 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 2,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $367.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.06. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. Analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

