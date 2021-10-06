Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after buying an additional 1,986,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Air Lease by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

