Ethereum Gold Price Up 70.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $440,792.33 and $93.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00239154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00102929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.