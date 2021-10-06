Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $452,545.80 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

