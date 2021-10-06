Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi Sells 10,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE EVRI traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 1,456,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.99.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 262.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Everi by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.