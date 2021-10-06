Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi Sells 10,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EVRI traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 1,456,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 262.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Everi by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

