Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $132,500.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EVRI traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

