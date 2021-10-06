Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 713 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.60. 10,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,556. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $246.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.93 and its 200 day moving average is $214.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

