Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,072 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 778,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,399,996. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

