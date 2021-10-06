Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,473 FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVCB stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,333. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FVCB. Raymond James lifted their target price on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

