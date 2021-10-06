Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 229,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,756. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

