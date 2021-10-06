Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Square by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.31. The company had a trading volume of 389,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 209.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.